Massachusetts General Hospital recently launched a new podcast called “Charged,” featuring some of the hospital’s leading female voices. The podcast is devoted to showcasing the passion and talent of Mass General staff, while uncovering stories of the relentless daily pursuit to break boundaries and provide exceptional care.

In the first episode, Katrina Armstrong, MD,physician-in-chief, discusses how she strives to lead with empathy and what she learned her first day on the job – the day of the Boston Marathon bombing.

“Medicine has become so complex,” Armstrong says. “These stories help to shed light on what goes on behind the scenes. No matter how advanced the technology is, in the end, medicine is about the connection between patients and their care teams. We strive to keep that at the center, and ‘Charged’ is a wonderful opportunity to share those stories.”

The first season also includes:

Sarah Wakeman, MD, medical director of the Substance Use Disorders Initiative, discussing her dedication to improving the treatment of substance use disorders and how it is revolutionizing the way the disease is thought of and talked about;

Denise Gee, MD, bariatric surgeon in the Department of Surgery, on advances in surgical training and how she balances the busy life of a surgeon with three young kids at home; and

Malissa Wood, MD, co-director of the Corrigan Women’s Heart Health Program, talking about the complexities of heart disease in women versus men, and what that means for the care and treatment of the disease.

Upcoming interviews include stories from Marcela del Carmen, MD, MGPO chief medical officer; Misty Hathaway, senior director for International and Specialized Healthcare Services; Pamela Jones, MD, of the Department of Neurosurgery; and Aswita Tan-McGrory, deputy director of the Disparities Solutions Center.

“It is my hope that listeners hear these stories and tap into the collective energy and wisdom of the leaders interviewed,” Wood says. “Each speaker has found her path to leadership in a unique way, and the lessons learned apply to leaders not only in health care, but in many other disciplines as well.”

“Charged” is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher and TuneIn. For more information, visit www.massgeneral.org/charged/.

This article originally appeared in Mass General’s Hotline.