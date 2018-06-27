Mass General Researchers Share Their Science On-screen

From the Wall Street Journal to local TedTalks, Massachusetts General Hospital researchers are finding new outlets for sharing their science with the public. Check out just a few recent videos highlighting investigators from Mass General:

Twenty Americans die every day waiting for transplants. Now researcher Harald C. Ott, MD, from the Department of Surgery thinks he’s found a way to save lives and meet the demand for replacement organs – via Wall Street Journal:



What if everything you’ve assumed about who is normal and not normal is actually not true? Neurologist Joel Salinas, MD, MS, MBA, makes an entertaining, astonishing, and profoundly moving case in this Tedx Talk for how our differences — the things that can make us weird or “not normal” — are essential for human life and for helping us connect more deeply with one another:



Edmarie Guzman-Velez, PhD, is a postdoc in the Familial Dementia Neuroimaging Lab in the Department of Psychiatry. She is part of a team studying individuals from Colombia who carry a genetic mutation that causes them to develop early-onset hereditary Alzheimer’s disease, with the goal of identifying the very earliest signs of disease progression:



Thanks to technological advances, PET-scans can now help detect the hallmark pathologies of Alzheimer’s disease. This technology is also opening up new research avenues, and with them, the hope of developing preventive therapies. In this TedX Talk, Bernard Hanseeuw, PhD, MD, discusses his work in detect and preventing Alzheimer’s disease before memory loss:

