Could Part of Our Genome Predict Future Risk for Heart Disease?

Research from Saumya Das, MD, PhD, co-director of the Resynchronization and Advanced Cardiac Therapeutics Program at Massachusetts General Hospital, focuses on studying irregular heartbeats (known as arrhythmias) in patients with heart failure, discovering new tests to better identify who is at risk for developing heart failure or arrhythmias, and uncovering new therapies to treat heart failure.

More specifically, Das is looking at a type of RNA called non-coding RNA which comprise a majority of the genome. Das’ research focuses on identifying RNA biomarkers in the blood that may forecast future risk of heart failure or arrhythmias.

A Mass General and Brigham and Women’s research team, led by Das, is currently validating a newly discovered set of RNA markers in over 4,000 patients as a part of a large-scale, NIH-funded study. Das hopes one day, certain RNA markers might translate in the clinic as a test to help stratify patients based on their risk for heart disease.

Learn more about Das’ research in this video from Advances in Motion:

