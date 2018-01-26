Fatima Cody Stanford, MD, MPH, MPA, FAAP, FACP, FTOS, is an Obesity Medicine Physician at the Massachusetts General Hospital Weight Center, an Associate at the Mass General Disparities Solution Center, and Associated Faculty at the Mass General Mongan Institute for Health Policy. Her research and clinical practice take a holistic approach to both treat and advocate for patients who have obesity. Read more about her research.

Many people believe that exercise will lead to significant weight loss. However, studies have shown that exercise is a great way to help maintain your current weight.

When patients, especially those who struggle with overweight or obesity, do not experience weight loss after embarking on exercise program, they tend to get discouraged and revert back to inactivity.

It is important to keep up the activity because of the numerous health benefits for not only maintaining one’s weight, but also for heart health, improved mood, and longevity.

Research Your Resolution

Do you have goals for improving your health in the New Year? This month, investigators from the Mass General Research Institute are discussing the science behind some common New Year’s resolutions, and offering tips and advice based on their research into exercise, diet, healthy aging, heart health, and much more.

Massachusetts General Hospital is home to the largest hospital-based research program in the United States, a community of more than 10,000 people working across 30 departments, centers and institutes. The Mass General Research Institute works to support, guide and promote these research initiatives.

