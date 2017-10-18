Meet our Fall Communications Intern!

Please join us in welcoming Nishtha Yadav, a graduate student at Emerson College and our communications intern this semester. Be sure to check back here for updates on what she’s working on!

Name

Nishtha Yadav

Where do you attend school and what’s your major, and year?

I’m a second year Communication Management graduate student at Emerson College.

Where are you from?

I currently live in Brookline, but I’m originally from New Delhi, India.

Why are you interning at the Mass General Research Institute?

I wanted to get a glimpse of how a leading research institute pushes out information to their stakeholders about clinical trials and research conducted at the hospital and its affiliates. As someone who enjoys writing long-form, research-oriented articles and has an avid interest in learning more about the healthcare industry, this internship was a perfect fit for me.

What do you hope to gain or learn while interning here?

Previously, I worked as a reporter with a leading English daily in India and did not get an opportunity to write research based articles due to the 24/7 news cycle. So, I hope I’m able to strengthen my research and writing skills.

Also, by the end of my internship, I hope I’ve a better sense of scientific/health industry terminology, which would help me in understanding complex research being conducted by scientists and clinicians.

Why are you interested in health communications?

This summer, I interned at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and had an opportunity to be a part of their radio-telethon, where all the patients, researchers and doctors were present to raise funds for cancer research. I saw patients, right from babies to octogenarians, and their families who couldn’t stop thanking their doctors for saving their lives. That’s when I realized that communicating with the public about medical breakthroughs and treatments is of utmost importance – it can save lives!

What are your future/career goals?

I would like to work either in the nonprofit sector or work as a crisis management professional. Years from now, I also see myself running for public office in India.

Secretly, I’m hoping that I’ll be discovered by Ryan Murphy and become the next Sarah Paulson! (Murphy is the creator of the American Horror Story, Glee, People vs. O.J. Simpson, etc., and Paulson is an award-winning actress, famous for her work in the American Horror Story and People vs. O.J. Simpson)

What do you like to do when you’re not being an intern?

Apart from planning my Oscar acceptance speech and binge-watching Netflix, I try to listen to as many podcasts as I can and read as much as I can, while trying different varieties of herbal tea.

Favorite dinosaur?

Dino from The Flintstones. Just kidding! Argentinosaurus is my favorite dinosaur. I always get the sense that they were free-willed and walked around their natural habitat like a king/queen.

Favorite food?

My mother has an elaborate recipe for cottage cheese (called Paneer in South Asia) – it’ll always be my favorite food.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

