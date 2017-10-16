HUBweek Art of Talking Science Competition Recap

Last Wednesday the Mass General Research Institute hosted The Art of Talking Science: Rise of the Machines at the Russell Museum at Massachusetts General Hospital.

As part HUBweek’s weeklong festival, this science communication competition challenged researchers focused on artificial intelligence, machine learning and digital health to present their science in four minutes or less. Each contestant received feedback from a panel of celebrity judges and, at the end, one presenter was crowned the winner.

Here’s a look back at some of the highlights from the afternoon:

Opening Remarks

Sue Slaugenhaupt, PhD, Scientific Director of the Research Institute, gave an introduction on the importance of communicating science.

Meet the Judges

Dr. Slaugenhaupt also introduced our panel of judges who each spoke for a few minutes about what science communicating means to them.

Our amazing judges, were (from left): Ike Swetlitz, Reporter for STAT News, Rich Hayes, Creative Director/Deputy Director of Communications for the Union of Concerned Scientists, Carey Goldberg, Editor for the WBUR CommonHealth Blog, and Christine Reich, PhD, Vice President of Exhibit Development and Conservation at the Museum of Science, Boston.

Keynote Presentation

Then judge Christine Reich gave a keynote presentation discussing how the Museum of Science empowers their guests through science communication.

After Dr. Reich’s fascinating presentation, the competition began!

The Competition

Justin Baker, MD, PhD, went first with his presentation, Exploring the Human-Human Interface. Dr. Baker is Scientific Director at the Institute for Technology in Psychiatry and an Assistant Psychiatrist at McLean Hospital.

Kamal Jethwani, MD, MPH, Senior Director of Connected Health Innovation, Partners Connected Health, then gave a slideless presentation entitled, Want to Lose 5 Lbs Fast? Artificial Intelligence Holds the Key.

Our third presenter was Jacob Dal-Bianco, MD, who spoke about preventing rheumatic heart disease. Dr. Dal-Bianco is a cardiologist at Massachusetts General Hospital.

David Gow, PhD, of the Cognitive/Behavioral Neurology Group at Massachusetts General Hospital, then gave his presentation, Using Machine Learning to Help the Brain Understand Itself.

Up next was Lisa Gualtieri, PhD, ScM, who discussed a lending library for fitness trackers. Dr. Gualtieri is the founder of Recycle Health, an Assistant Professor in the Department of Public Health and Community Medicine at Tufts University School of Medicine, and the Director of the Digital Health Communication Certificate Program.

Closing out the program was Roland Carlstead, PhD, of the Developmental Biology Research Program at McLean Hospital. Dr. Carlstead discussed whether treatment works and if the placebo effect is real.

After much deliberation, the judges named Justin Baker as the winner.

Thank you to all our contestants and the judges for their insightful feedback and support of science communication!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

