Posted on by mghresearch

Thank You Postdocs!

As National Postdoc Appreciation Week comes to a close, we want to thank postdocs across the country, and especially those at Mass General, for all their hard work and dedication to research and scientific discovery.

Here at Mass General, we have over 1800 postdoctoral fellows who collectively contribute to over 6100 active research projects.

Earlier this week we celebrated our postdoc cohort with an ice cream social and asked them what they love most about research. Here’s what a few of them had to say…

