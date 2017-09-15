Researchers and Clinicians Revolutionize Prevention Efforts for Brain Disease

What if you had a strong family history of Alzheimer’s disease, but weren’t currently showing any symptoms? What could you do to stave off the cognitive decline and loss of memory associated with this devastating disease? A team of researchers and clinicians at Massachusetts General Hospital wants to be your resource in situations like these.

The Institute for Brain Health at Mass General is revolutionizing the way we treat brain disease by developing new strategies for prevention, risk reduction and early treatment. They work with individuals who are at high genetic risk for brain diseases as well as healthy individuals who want to maintain good brain function as they age.

The Institute encourages life-long relationships with its patients to support the establishment of healthy brain habits and to provide guidance when new illnesses develop that can impact the brain. In doing so, the research team is able to collect longitudinal data about the development and progression of brain diseases throughout the life cycle. This data is helping to advance understanding about the progression of diseases like Alzheimer’s, in which so much is still unknown.

