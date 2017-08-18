Six Selfish Reasons to Communicate Science

The Union of Concerned Scientists blog recently published a post discussing ways in which communicating science can benefit the scientist. Here are a few of our takeaways from this great article:

Engaging in science communication helps to hone your communication skills, so you can nail that job interview or research proposal It’s a great way to develop expertise in your subject area—a broad familiarity with the field, what others are doing in it, It can help you draw connections between disparate subjects and help you discover new avenues for your research It can help you gain exposure – a recent study showed that using social media can increase your scientific impact, and that media coverage of papers can lead to more citations. It can help you network with other scientists and learn about new opportunities. The support and enthusiasm you receive by engaging with the scientific community can keep you motivated during challenges and setbacks.

You can read the full article here.

How else can scientists benefit from talking about their science in lay-friendly terms? Share your thoughts in the comments!