Mass General Celebrates its Second-Annual Neuroscience Day

Massachusetts General Hospital’s Neuroscience Day was established to highlight the importance and impact of cross collaboration among all scientists working toward improving brain health. This includes both clinicians and researchers in the fields of neurology, neurosurgery and psychiatry, as well as colleagues from across the hospital and beyond.

The second annual Neuroscience Day took place under the Bulfinch tent earlier this month, with a series of speakers, research presentations and an electronic poster session highlighting recent advances.

William Curry, MD, Joshua Roffman, MD, and Jonathan Rosand, MD, all Co-Directors of Mass General Neuroscience, stressed the importance of creativity, innovation and collaboration to make strides toward improving brain health.

To support these cross-discipline research efforts, the Henry and Allison McCance Center for Brain Health established a series of Scientific Projects to Accelerate Research and Collaboration (SPARC) awards in partnership with Neuroscience and the Mass General Research Institute.

The awards support forward-thinking researchers in the crucial first steps of innovative new approaches to treating diseases of the brain and nervous system.

Eight SPARC awardees were named this year for the following collaborative projects:

Prior to adjourning for the poster session, Dr. Roffman revealed some exciting news: Mass General is launching an early brain development initiative called Brain Health Begins Before Birth (B4)!

This project will bring together ten specialties for an observational and interventional study to better understand brain development and the effects of environment during a child’s first ten years of life.

