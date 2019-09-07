Science Saturdays: How to Be a Better Speaker, What to Expect As A Science Writer, and More

Science Saturdays are an occasional series of helpful articles and resources for the academic research community and anyone else who loves science, curated by your friends at the Mass General Research Institute.

31 Things To Consider When Choosing Which Journal to Submit To

Professor Patrick Dunleavy from the London School of Economics, writing for Medium

The 31 factors set out below are relevant for a wide range of academic and scientific authors. I’ve grouped them into five categories — about the scope of a journal; its review processes; open or closed access; coverage, scale and style issues; and lastly, the journal’s dissemination and impact.

How to Communicate Science Without Dumbing It Down

Soph Arthur, PhD, from the Soph Talks Science Blog

In this post I want to share some helpful advice for any scientist starting out or trying to improve their scicomm about how to simplify your research for your audience. Here are 7 quick tips that will get you started on making your science communication – in any form – more effective.

What Scientists Can Expect When Dabbling in Science Writing

Brittney G. Borweic, Assistant Editor at Massive Science, writing for the Nature Careers Column

In my opinion, we need more scientist-science writers, but we also need to better acknowledge the less-than-glamorous parts of the job. It’s hard work learning how to write again, deal with rejections and work in a new field. Here’s my advice for those scientists who are willing to try writing for the public.

Stand Out As A Speaker

Mathilde His writing for Science

Successful presentations aren’t just a matter of talent. Most good speakers work hard to prepare talks that stand out. No matter how uncomfortable you may feel at a lectern, you can stand out by working on your presentation skills, too.

