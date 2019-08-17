Weekend Links: How Birth Order May Affect Personality, Plastic in Raindrops and More

onAugust 17, 2019 inMass General Research withNo Comments
Water droplet

Welcome to Weekend Links, a collection of fascinating science stories from across the web, curated by your science-loving friends at the Mass General Research Institute.

Does Birth Order Affect Personality?

Corinna Hartmann and Sara Goudarzi writing for Scientific American

Mussolini was a firstborn, and Gandhi was the youngest of six. So what? Over a century of research and conjecture reveals some of the fascinating effects that the order of your birth might have. 

Learn more

It’s Raining Plastic: Microscopic Fibers Fall from the Sky in Rocky Mountains

Maanvi Singh writing for The Guardian

When geological surveyor George Wetherbee sampled rainwater from the Rockies, he thought he’d only find soil. His discovery; tiny plastic fibers floating in the water droplets, might have enormous implications for how plastic affects our ecosystems.

Learn more

Afternoon Delight: How to Have a Successful Nap

Emine Saner writing for The Guardian

Naps can leave us feeling worse than before, or we can wake up fully refreshed. According to new studies, however, napping may be a warning sign for a more serious problem. Experts detail the potential causes of daytime drowsiness, as well as the science behind the perfect afternoon siesta. 

Learn more

These Robotic Shorts Make Everyday Strolls Feel Like a Moving Airport Walkway

Jennifer Walter writing for Discover

If you’re a soldier hauling massive amounts of gear on your back for an extended period of time, putting one foot in front of the other can get exhausting. That’s where the idea for a soft, futuristic “exosuit” came about in 2011 – when DARPA funded a project, called Warrior Web.

Learn more

Organic Food Health Benefits Have Been Hard to Assess, But That Could Change

Cynthia Curl writing for The Conversation

While a small number of studies have shown associations between organic food consumption and decreased incidence of disease, no studies to date have been designed to answer the question of whether organic food consumption causes an improvement in health.

Learn more

About the Mass General Research Institute
Massachusetts General Hospital is home to the largest hospital-based research program in the United States. Our researchers work side-by-side with physicians to develop innovative new ways to diagnose, treat and prevent disease.
Support our research

Related posts:

  1. Fun Science Experiments for Kids Inspired by Popular Science-Themed Books
  2. 12 Days of Research at Mass General: An On-the-Go Test For Food Allergies
  3. Researchers Find Immune Cells in the Gut May Affect the Speed of Your Metabolism
 
Human kidney cross section
onAugust 15, 2019

How An Unexpected Finding Could Lead to New Ways to Predict and Prevent Acute Kidney Injury

Let us know what you think!

%d bloggers like this: