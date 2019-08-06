Recent Mass General Research Awards and Honors (Part 2)

Massachusetts General Hospital’s talented and dedicated researchers are working to push the boundaries of science and medicine every day. In this series we highlight a few individuals who have recently received awards or honors for their achievements:

Yasmin Genevieve Hernandez-Barco, MD

Yasmin Genevieve Hernandez-Barco, MD, Gastroenterology fellow, was honored by the Andrew L. Warshaw, MD, Institute for Pancreatic Cancer Research for her research, “The role of the GNAS oncogene in the immune microenvironment of intraductal papillary mucinous neoplasm and pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.” Hernandez-Barco was also selected as 1 of 30 GI fellows and junior faculty members to the American College of Gastroenterology Young Physician Leadership Scholars Program and received an American College of Gastroenterology Food and Drug Administration Fellowship.

“I feel incredibly blessed to have been awarded the Warshaw Grant for research in pancreatic cancer. In addition, the American College of Gastroenterology awarded me with the opportunity to participate in two incredible programs. The first was the Young Physician Leadership Scholars program. The second opportunity I received was to work at the FDA as the ACG-FDA fellow. As a result of this experience, I can say that I left a better physician and scientist.” Yasmin Genevieve Hernandez-Barco, MD

Mazen Albaghdadi, MD, FACC

Mazen Albaghdadi, MD, FACC, of the Cardiology Division, has received the American College of Cardiology/William F. Keating Esq. Endowment Career Development Award. This award provides one junior faculty member with a year of research support with preference going to research in hypertension and/or peripheral vascular disease. Albaghdadi was honored for his research project, “In Vivo Imaging of Arterial Permeability to Enhance and Predict Drug-Coated Balloon Treatment of Atherosclerosis.”

“It is a tremendous honor to receive the ACC/Keating Career Development Award which will provide critical funding to support my career as a translational researcher and interventional cardiologist.“ Mazen Albaghdadi, MD, FACC

Steven H. Liang, PhD

Steven H. Liang, PhD, of the Department of Radiology, was honored with the inaugural Hal O’Brien Rising Star Award from the High Country Nuclear Medicine Conference (HCNMC), Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging and the American Society of Nuclear Cardiology. This award honors young people with the potential to become future leaders in the field of nuclear medicine. Liang received this award for his contribution and potential in the development of novel radiochemical labeling methodology and in vivo probes for positron emission tomography (PET) application.

“As the recipient of the inaugural Hal O’Brien Rising Star Awards sponsored by the High Country Nuclear Medicine Conference (HCNMC), Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI) and the American Society of Nuclear Cardiology (ASNC), I will continue to develop novel radiochemical methods for PET and drug discovery for PET pharmaceuticals aimed for clinical translation. “ Steven H. Liang, PhD

Investigator Award Xiao Tan, MD, PhD Received the 2019 Research Scholar Award from the American Gastrointestinal Association Nneka N. Ufere, MD Received the 2019 Clinical Research Pilot Award from the American College of Gastroenterology Patricia Pringle Bloom, MD Awarded the 2019 Anna S. Lok Advanced/Transplant Hepatology Award by the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases Foundation Irun Bhan, MD Awarded the Clinical, Translational and Outcomes Research Award in Liver Diseases recognized by the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases Foundation Ashwini Arvind, MBBS, MPH Awarded a Clinical and Translational Research Fellowship by the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases Foundation

Investigator Award Gene Beresin, MD Elected second vice president of the American College of Psychiatrists Ana-Maria Vranceanu, PhD Appointed a Fellow of the Society of Behavioral Medicine (SBM) Scott Beach, MD Honored with the Early Achievement Award from the University of Virginia (UVA) Medical Alumni Association and Medical School Foundation

Investigator Award Oluwaseun Johnson-Akeju, MD, MMSc Honored with the 2019 James E. Cottrell Presidential Scholar Award from the American Society of Anesthesiologists

Investigator Award Jose Florez, MD, PhD Honored as a Father of the Year by the American Diabetes Association Suman Srinivasa, MD, MS Received the Gilead Sciences Research Scholar Award

Investigator Award Brian Skotko, MD, MPP Named the Inaugural incumbent of the Emma Campbell Endowed Chair in Down Syndrome Ronald Kleinman, MD, and Elsie Taveras, MD, MPH Appointed to serve on the 2020 Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee David Sweetser, MD Named the inaugural chair incumbent of the Leslie Meyer and Lewis Ball Holmes Chair in Genetics and Teratology Siam Oottamasathien, MD Selected by the American Urological Association (AUA) to serve as the New England representative for the AUA Research Council

Investigator Award Mathew Avram, MD, JD Selected as Vice president of the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery Lynn A. Drake, MD, FAAD Received the Legacy Award from the Women’s Dermatologic Society (WDS).

Invesigator Award Marc Succi, MD Received a Partners Healthcare Innovator Award for the third consecutive year James Brink, MD Inducted as an honorary member of the Japan Radiological Society Matti Hamalainen, PhD Inducted into the American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering (AIMBE) College of Fellows Ramzi El Fakhri, MBA, CRA, CFRA Became the first person in New England to be certified in all three areas of research administration – research finance (CFRA), pre-award (CPRA) and general/post-award administration (CRA)

Investigator Award Philicia Moonsamy, MD Received the Nina Starr Braunwald Research Fellowship Award from the Society of Thoracic Surgeons and the Thoracic Surgery Foundation Athar N. Malik, MD, PhD Received a 2019-2020 Neurosurgery Research & Education Foundation Research Fellowship Grant (NREF) Motaz Qadan, MD, PhD, Named the Inaugural incumbent of the Gapontsev Family Endowed Chair in Surgical Oncology Genevieve Boland, MD, PhD Inducted into the American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering (AIMBE) College of Fellows Branko Bojovic, MD Received the National Gold Medal for Achievement in Medicine and Science in Belgrade, Serbia Ebru Oral, PhD Inducted into the American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering (AIMBE) College of Fellows Mehmet Toner, PhD Received the Vehbi Koc from the Vehbi Koc Foundation

