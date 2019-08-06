Recent Mass General Research Awards and Honors (Part 2)

August 6, 2019

Massachusetts General Hospital’s talented and dedicated researchers are working to push the boundaries of science and medicine every day. In this series we highlight a few individuals who have recently received awards or honors for their achievements:

Yasmin Genevieve Hernandez-Barco, MD

Yasmin Genevieve Hernandez-Barco, MD, Gastroenterology fellow, was honored by the Andrew L. Warshaw, MD, Institute for Pancreatic Cancer Research for her research, “The role of the GNAS oncogene in the immune microenvironment of intraductal papillary mucinous neoplasm and pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.” Hernandez-Barco was also selected as 1 of 30 GI fellows and junior faculty members to the American College of Gastroenterology Young Physician Leadership Scholars Program and received an American College of Gastroenterology Food and Drug Administration Fellowship.

“I feel incredibly blessed to have been awarded the Warshaw Grant for research in pancreatic cancer. In addition, the American College of Gastroenterology awarded me with the opportunity to participate in two incredible programs. The first was the Young Physician Leadership Scholars program. The second opportunity I received was to work at the FDA as the ACG-FDA fellow. As a result of this experience, I can say that I left a better physician and scientist.”

Yasmin Genevieve Hernandez-Barco, MD

Mazen Albaghdadi, MD, FACC

Mazen Albaghdadi, MD, FACC, of the Cardiology Division, has received the American College of Cardiology/William F. Keating Esq. Endowment Career Development Award. This award provides one junior faculty member with a year of research support with preference going to research in hypertension and/or peripheral vascular disease. Albaghdadi was honored for his research project, “In Vivo Imaging of Arterial Permeability to Enhance and Predict Drug-Coated Balloon Treatment of Atherosclerosis.”

“It is a tremendous honor to receive the ACC/Keating Career Development Award which will provide critical funding to support my career as a translational researcher and interventional cardiologist.

Mazen Albaghdadi, MD, FACC

Steven H. Liang, PhD

Steven H. Liang, PhD, of the Department of Radiology, was honored with the inaugural Hal O’Brien Rising Star Award from the High Country Nuclear Medicine Conference (HCNMC), Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging and the American Society of Nuclear Cardiology. This award honors young people with the potential to become future leaders in the field of nuclear medicine. Liang received this award for his contribution and potential in the development of novel radiochemical labeling methodology and in vivo probes for positron emission tomography (PET) application.

“As the recipient of the inaugural Hal O’Brien Rising Star Awards sponsored by the High Country Nuclear Medicine Conference (HCNMC), Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI) and the American Society of Nuclear Cardiology (ASNC), I will continue to develop novel radiochemical methods for PET and drug discovery for PET pharmaceuticals aimed for clinical translation. “

Steven H. Liang, PhD
InvestigatorAward
Xiao Tan, MD, PhDReceived the 2019 Research Scholar Award from the American Gastrointestinal Association
Nneka N. Ufere, MDReceived the 2019 Clinical Research Pilot Award from the American College of Gastroenterology
Patricia Pringle Bloom, MDAwarded the 2019 Anna S. Lok Advanced/Transplant Hepatology Award by the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases Foundation
Irun Bhan, MDAwarded the Clinical, Translational and Outcomes Research Award in Liver Diseases recognized by the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases Foundation
Ashwini Arvind, MBBS, MPHAwarded a Clinical and Translational Research Fellowship by the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases Foundation
InvestigatorAward
Gene Beresin, MDElected second vice president of the American College of Psychiatrists
Ana-Maria Vranceanu, PhDAppointed a Fellow of the Society of Behavioral Medicine (SBM)
Scott Beach, MDHonored with the Early Achievement Award from the University of Virginia (UVA) Medical Alumni Association and Medical School Foundation
InvestigatorAward
Oluwaseun Johnson-Akeju, MD, MMScHonored with the 2019 James E. Cottrell Presidential Scholar Award from the American Society of Anesthesiologists
InvestigatorAward
Jose Florez, MD, PhDHonored as a Father of the Year by the American Diabetes Association
Suman Srinivasa, MD, MSReceived the Gilead Sciences Research Scholar Award
InvestigatorAward
Brian Skotko, MD, MPPNamed the Inaugural incumbent of the Emma Campbell Endowed Chair in Down Syndrome
Ronald Kleinman, MD, and Elsie Taveras, MD, MPHAppointed to serve on the 2020 Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee
David Sweetser, MDNamed the inaugural chair incumbent of the Leslie Meyer and Lewis Ball Holmes Chair in Genetics and Teratology
Siam Oottamasathien, MDSelected by the American Urological Association (AUA) to serve as the New England representative for the AUA Research Council
InvestigatorAward
Mathew Avram, MD, JDSelected as Vice president of the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery
Lynn A. Drake, MD, FAADReceived the Legacy Award from the Women’s Dermatologic Society (WDS).
InvesigatorAward
Marc Succi, MDReceived a Partners Healthcare Innovator Award for the third consecutive year
James Brink, MDInducted as an honorary member of the Japan Radiological Society
Matti Hamalainen, PhDInducted into the American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering (AIMBE) College of Fellows
Ramzi El Fakhri, MBA, CRA, CFRABecame the first person in New England to be certified in all three areas of research administration – research finance (CFRA), pre-award (CPRA) and general/post-award administration (CRA)
InvestigatorAward
Philicia Moonsamy, MDReceived the Nina Starr Braunwald Research Fellowship Award from the Society of Thoracic Surgeons and the Thoracic Surgery Foundation
Athar N. Malik, MD, PhDReceived a 2019-2020 Neurosurgery Research & Education Foundation Research Fellowship Grant (NREF)
Motaz Qadan, MD, PhD,Named the Inaugural incumbent of the Gapontsev Family Endowed Chair in Surgical Oncology
Genevieve Boland, MD, PhDInducted into the American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering (AIMBE) College of Fellows
Branko Bojovic, MDReceived the National Gold Medal for Achievement in Medicine and Science in Belgrade, Serbia
Ebru Oral, PhDInducted into the American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering (AIMBE) College of Fellows
Mehmet Toner, PhDReceived the Vehbi Koc from the Vehbi Koc Foundation

