Saturdays for Scientists: Helpful Links for Researchers

If you didn’t get a big enough dose of science this week, or if you are working through the weekend, we’ve got your back.

We put together a few resources for those of you who may be working on publishing a paper, polishing your science communication skills or just looking to learn more.

10 Easy Ways to Increase Your Citation Count: A Checklist

Increasing your citation count can also have a positive impact on your career because funding agencies often look at a combination of the number of papers and the number of citations when making grant decisions. In this article, Michelle Ebbs, PhD, shares 10 simple techniques to boost your citation count.

How Small Changes to a Paper Can Help to Smooth the Review Process

Michael White, a climate science reviewer for Nature, offer tips to help researchers reduce confusion or misinterpretation when submitting a paper for review.

From Academia to Industry: Seven Tips for Scientists Making the Leap

Crystal Romeo Upperman, PhD, a climate adaptation and resilience lead for the engineering firm AECOM, shares tips from her own career path to help doctoral candidates diversify their CVs for employers outside of the government and academia.

How to Choose the Best Hashtags When Sharing Your Science

You can use hashtags to share news, videos, and articles related to your work! Here are 4 tips to help you write the best tweets to connect with a wider audience.

About the Mass General Research Institute

Massachusetts General Hospital is home to the largest hospital-based research program in the United States. Our researchers work side-by-side with physicians to develop innovative new ways to diagnose, treat and prevent disease.

Support our research

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

