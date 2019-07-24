Be A Part of the 2019 MGRI Image Contest

Last year we had our first-ever image contest, and we had so much fun we decided to do it again!

If you are a Mass General researcher, we invite you to enter our 2019 Mass General Research Institute Image Contest beginning August 5, 2019 through September 27, 2019. We are looking for images of any kind: microscope/lab images, 3-D models, scans, team shots and anything else that represents research at Mass General.

If you are not a researcher, fear not! You can still participate by voting for your favorite image. Voting begins October 7, 2019 through October 18, 2019, and you can vote once per day.

The winner will be announced November 1, 2019 and will receive the following prizes:

A Research Institute fleece

Image featured in an ad in Proto Magazine

Image featured in the display case in building 149 in the Charlestown Navy Yard

Finalists will receive:

A feature alongside the winner in the 149 lobby display case

A pair of movie tickets each

We are excited for the image contest to begin and look forward to seeing your images. Just make sure that before you enter, you read the contest rules copied below. Good luck!

Contest Rules

To be eligible for this contest, you must be a researcher at Massachusetts General Hospital or an affiliated center. Participants can submit a maximum of three images, and a complete form must be submitted with each image/entry.

All photos should be submitted as a high-quality JPEG or TIF file at a minimum of 300 dpi and should be copyright free. To check the quality of the image, right click on the image and check the properties. The DPI will be listed in the details. We reserve the right to exclude entries based on image quality.

By entering the 2019 Mass General Research Institute Image Contest, you retain the rights to your works while granting Massachusetts General Hospital and its affiliates the unrestricted, royalty-free, perpetual right to use, reproduce, communicate, modify and display the works (in whole or in part) for any purpose without any fee or other form of compensation, and without further notification or permission.

About the Mass General Research Institute

Massachusetts General Hospital is home to the largest hospital-based research program in the United States. Our researchers work side-by-side with physicians to develop innovative new ways to diagnose, treat and prevent disease.

