Recent Mass General Research Awards and Honors (Part 1)

Jack Szostak, PhD, of the Department of Molecular Biology and the Center for Computational and Integrative Biology, has been elected a Fellow of the Royal Society. The Royal Society is a Fellowship of many of the world’s most eminent scientists and is the oldest scientific academy in continuous existence. Szostak’s current research interests focus on the laboratory synthesis of self-replicating systems and the origin of life.

“I was delighted to be elected a Fellow of the Royal Society because the historical roots of this academy reach back almost to the origins of science itself. This makes the recognition by my colleagues in the U.K. particularly gratifying.” Jack Szostak, PhD

Andrew T. Chan, MD, MPH, chief of the Clinical and Translational Epidemiology Unit, has received the AACR-Waun Ki Hong Award for Outstanding Achievement in Translational and Clinical Cancer Research from the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR).

The award recognizes worthy cancer researchers who have conducted highly meritorious laboratory, translational or clinical cancer research anywhere in the world.

Chan is being recognized for his pioneering work on the molecular mechanisms of aspirin in both the prevention and treatment of colorectal cancer.

His work has influenced current clinical guidelines for chemoprevention and led the field in recognizing and developing the concept of precision chemoprevention.

“I am truly humbled to be recognized for this award. Being associated with the legacy of Dr. Hong, a true giant in the field of cancer prevention is one of the highlights of my career.” Andrew Chan, MD, MPH

Joshua A. Hirsch, MD, vice chair of Procedural Services in the Department of Radiology, has received the 2019 Academic Achievement Award from the American Society of Interventional Pain Physicians (ASIPP) for his in-depth analysis of health care policy issues impacting pain physicians and their patients.

This award recognizes physicians who have a continued commitment to the advancement of interventional pain management through academic contributions.

“Dramatic changes are occurring in healthcare. As a provider, I consider it mission critical to study health care policy and economics so as to help ensure the sustainability of the system. I was pleased to be the recipient of this award.” Joshua Hirsch

Recent Awards and Honors by Department

Investigator Award Jehan Alladina, MD Received a first place Basic Science Research Award at the 14th Annual Respiratory Disease Young Investigators’ Forum in Washington, D.C. Nesli Basgoz, MD Named the inaugural incumbent of the newly established MGH Master Clinician Endowed Chair in Infectious Diseases Alexandra-Chloé Villani, PhD Received the Damon Runyon-Rachleff Innovation Award from the Damon Runyon Cancer Research Foundation Benjamin Bearnot, MD Received the 2019 Ruth Fox Scholarship and an Honorable Mention: Young Investigator Award at the American Society of Addiction Medicine (ASAM) 2019 national conference Phyllis Carr, MD, FACP Selected by the National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine to serve on a 15-member committee on the under-representation of women in these disciplines.

Investigator Award Gary Ruvkun, PhD Elected to the American Philosophical Society (APS)

Investigator Award Jennifer Ahjin Kim, MD, PhD Received a Clinical Research Training Scholarship from the American Academy of Neurology Alessandro Biffi, MD Received the 2019 Michael S. Pessin Stroke Leadership Prize from the American Academy of Neurology Lee H. Schwamm, MD, FAHA Selected as incoming chair of the American Stroke Association Advisory Committee Edilberto Amorim, MD Received the 2019 Society of Critical Care Medicine Weil Award

Investigator Award Lecia Sequist, MD, Wilhelm Haas, PhD, and Steven Skates, PhD Presented with the 2019 Jonathan Kraft Team Science Award during the Jonathan Kraft Symposium David Scadden, MD Received the Donald Metcalf Award from the International Society of Experimental Hematology Timothy Padera, PhD Inducted into the American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering (AIMBE) College of Fellows Liron Bar-Peled, PhD Received a Damon Runyon-Dale F. Frey Award for Breakthrough Scientists from the Damon Runyon Cancer Research Foundation Andrea McClatchey, PhD Honored as the Inaugural incumbent of the Poitras Family Endowed Chair in Oncology Marcela V. Maus, MD, PhD Received a Stage 2 Damon Runyon-Rachleff Innovation Award Stage 2 from the Damon Runyon Cancer Research Foundation Barbara L. Smith, MD, PhD Named the Inaugural incumbent of the MGH Trustees Endowed Chair In Breast Surgery Jan Schuemann, PhD Received a Damon Runyon-Rachleff Innovation Award from the Damon Runyon Cancer Research Foundation Dan G. Duda, DMD, PhD Received an Impact Award from the Department of Defense Peer-Reviewed Cancer Research Program

Investigator Award Lida P. Hariri, MD, PhD Received an Early Career Achievement Award from the American Thoracic Society Clinical Problems Assembly Guillermo Tearney, MD, PhD Inducted into the American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering (AIMBE) College of Fellows

Investigator Award Jacqueline M. Lane, PhD Received the 2019 Outstanding Early Investigator Award from the Sleep Research Society

Investigator Award Charles Bormann, PhD Received a Partners Innovation Discovery Grant 2019: Artificial Intelligence (AI) Meets Clinical Care award

