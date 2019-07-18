Recent Mass General Research Awards and Honors (Part 1)

Massachusetts General Hospital’s talented and dedicated researchers are working to push the boundaries of science and medicine every day. In this series we highlight a few individuals who have recently received awards or honors for their achievements:

Jack Szostak, PhD, of the Department of Molecular Biology and the Center for Computational and Integrative Biology, has been elected a Fellow of the Royal Society. The Royal Society is a Fellowship of many of the world’s most eminent scientists and is the oldest scientific academy in continuous existence. Szostak’s current research interests focus on the laboratory synthesis of self-replicating systems and the origin of life.

I was delighted to be elected a Fellow of the Royal Society because the historical roots of this academy reach back almost to the origins of science itself. This makes the recognition by my colleagues in the U.K. particularly gratifying.”

Jack Szostak, PhD

Andrew T. Chan, MD, MPH, chief of the Clinical and Translational Epidemiology Unit, has received the AACR-Waun Ki Hong Award for Outstanding Achievement in Translational and Clinical Cancer Research from the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR).

The award recognizes worthy cancer researchers who have conducted highly meritorious laboratory, translational or clinical cancer research anywhere in the world.

Chan is being recognized for his pioneering work on the molecular mechanisms of aspirin in both the prevention and treatment of colorectal cancer.

His work has influenced current clinical guidelines for chemoprevention and led the field in recognizing and developing the concept of precision chemoprevention. 

“I am truly humbled to be recognized for this award.  Being associated with the legacy of Dr. Hong, a true giant in the field of cancer prevention is one of the highlights of my career.”

Andrew Chan, MD, MPH

Joshua A. Hirsch, MD, vice chair of Procedural Services in the Department of Radiology, has received the 2019 Academic Achievement Award from the American Society of Interventional Pain Physicians (ASIPP) for his in-depth analysis of health care policy issues impacting pain physicians and their patients.

This award recognizes physicians who have a continued commitment to the advancement of interventional pain management through academic contributions.

“Dramatic changes are occurring in healthcare. As a provider, I consider it mission critical to study health care policy and economics so as to help ensure the sustainability of the system.  I was pleased to be the recipient of this award.”

Joshua Hirsch

Recent Awards and Honors by Department

InvestigatorAward
Jehan Alladina, MDReceived a first place Basic Science Research Award at the 14th Annual Respiratory Disease Young Investigators’ Forum in Washington, D.C.
Nesli Basgoz, MDNamed the inaugural incumbent of the newly established MGH Master Clinician Endowed Chair in Infectious Diseases
Alexandra-Chloé Villani, PhDReceived the Damon Runyon-Rachleff Innovation Award from the Damon Runyon Cancer Research Foundation
Benjamin Bearnot, MD Received the 2019 Ruth Fox Scholarship and an Honorable Mention: Young Investigator Award at the American Society of Addiction Medicine (ASAM) 2019 national conference
Phyllis Carr, MD, FACPSelected by the National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine to serve on a 15-member committee on the under-representation of women in these disciplines.
Investigator Award
Gary Ruvkun, PhDElected to the American Philosophical Society (APS)
InvestigatorAward
Jennifer Ahjin Kim, MD, PhDReceived a Clinical Research Training Scholarship from the American Academy of Neurology
Alessandro Biffi, MDReceived the 2019 Michael S. Pessin Stroke Leadership Prize from the American Academy of Neurology
Lee H. Schwamm, MD, FAHASelected as incoming chair of the American Stroke Association Advisory Committee
Edilberto Amorim, MDReceived the 2019 Society of Critical Care Medicine Weil Award
InvestigatorAward
Lecia Sequist, MD, Wilhelm Haas, PhD, and Steven Skates, PhDPresented with the 2019 Jonathan Kraft Team Science Award during the Jonathan Kraft Symposium
David Scadden, MDReceived the Donald Metcalf Award from the International Society of Experimental Hematology
Timothy Padera, PhDInducted into the American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering (AIMBE) College of Fellows
Liron Bar-Peled, PhDReceived a Damon Runyon-Dale F. Frey Award for Breakthrough Scientists from the Damon Runyon Cancer Research Foundation
Andrea McClatchey, PhDHonored as the Inaugural incumbent of the Poitras Family Endowed Chair in Oncology
Marcela V. Maus, MD, PhDReceived a Stage 2 Damon Runyon-Rachleff Innovation Award Stage 2 from the Damon Runyon Cancer Research Foundation
Barbara L. Smith, MD, PhDNamed the Inaugural incumbent of the MGH Trustees Endowed Chair In Breast Surgery
Jan Schuemann, PhDReceived a Damon Runyon-Rachleff Innovation Award from the Damon Runyon Cancer Research Foundation
Dan G. Duda, DMD, PhDReceived an Impact Award from the Department of Defense Peer-Reviewed Cancer Research Program
InvestigatorAward
Lida P. Hariri, MD, PhDReceived an Early Career Achievement Award from the American Thoracic Society Clinical Problems Assembly
Guillermo Tearney, MD, PhDInducted into the American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering (AIMBE) College of Fellows
InvestigatorAward
Jacqueline M. Lane, PhDReceived the 2019 Outstanding Early Investigator Award from the Sleep Research Society
InvestigatorAward
Charles Bormann, PhDReceived a Partners Innovation Discovery Grant 2019: Artificial Intelligence (AI) Meets Clinical Care award

About the Mass General Research Institute
Massachusetts General Hospital is home to the largest hospital-based research program in the United States. Our researchers work side-by-side with physicians to develop innovative new ways to diagnose, treat and prevent disease.
Support our research

