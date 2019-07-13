Weekend Links: Sharks are Afraid of Killer Whales, the Science of Frying Eggs on the Sidewalk , and more

onJuly 13, 2019 inWeekend links withNo Comments

Welcome to Weekend Links, a collection of fascinating science stories from across the web, curated by your science-loving friends at the Mass General Research Institute.

Shark
Shark

Our Eyes Are Always Darting Around, So How Come Our Vision Isn’t Blurry?

Tim Vernimmen writing for Knowable Magazine

If this page looks like one article instead of a series of separate images, thank your brain, not your eyes. Robert Wurtz of the National Eye Institute, Paola Binda and Maria Concetta Morrone investigated how neural processing helps us make a continuous picture of the world out of rapid eye movements.

Learn more

Attempting to Fry an Egg on the Sidewalk Has Been a Summer Pastime for Over 100 Years

Emily Toomey writing for Smithsonian

Looking to crack the code of sidewalk frying egg? After a century of attempts and wacky competitions, no one has done it without equipment yet—but maybe you could be the first.

Learn more

The Science Of Smiles, Real And Fake

Maanvi Singh writing for NPR

Does smiling actually make you feel better? According to a review of 50 years of data led by Nick Cole, a PhD candidate at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, the answer might be more complicated than you think. 

Learn more

These Animal Migrations Are Huge — and Invisible 

Carl Zimmer writing for The New York Times

Hoverflies are adding new meaning to the phrase “travel bug.” Dr. Chapman and his colleagues at the University of Exeter in Britain are using radar to study mass migrations of hoverflies. They estimate that up to 4 billion hoverflies migrate in and out of southern England each year.

Learn more

Orcas May Turn Great White Sharks into Scaredy Cats

Jason G. Goldman writing for Scientific American

What makes Great White Sharks flee an area and disappear into …. fin air? According to shark researcher Salvador Jorgensen, orca whales may be the culprits. 

Learn more

About the Mass General Research Institute
Massachusetts General Hospital is home to the largest hospital-based research program in the United States. Our researchers work side-by-side with physicians to develop innovative new ways to diagnose, treat and prevent disease.
Support our research

Mass General Researchers Find Genes that Shed Light on the Breakfast Skipping Conundrum

