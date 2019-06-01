Weekend Links: Tidying Up Is Good for Your Brain, What Scientists Learned When They Strapped Video Cameras to Cats and More

Welcome to Weekend Links, a collection of fascinating science stories from across the web, curated by your science-loving friends at the Mass General Research Institute.

Damaged Sense of Smell Fixed in Mice by Squirting Stem Cells Up Nose

Ruby Prosser Scully writing for New Scientist

Mice without a sense of smell have had the ability restored using stem cells delivered through the nose. The approach could pave the way for therapies that work in humans.

Listen to Your Parents When They Tell You to Tidy Up: It’s Good for Your Brain

Ive Velikova writing for Massive Science

In her book, The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up, and Netflix series, “Tidying Up With Marie Kondo,” Kondo shares how to organize your home and keep only items that spark joy. This transformation is more than magic — Kondo’s techniques are backed by years of scientific research on the psychology of workflow and decision-making.

The Scientist’s Drug Dealer: How Researchers Get Illicit Drugs

Troy Farah writing for Discover

Evidence for the therapeutic benefits of marijuana, MDMA, psilocybin and more is growing, based on a resurgence of scientific interest in studying these compounds. But many of these drugs are strictly banned by the federal government, and those caught with them on the street can face steep fine and felony prison time. So where are researchers getting the drugs for their studies?

Researchers Strapped Video Cameras on 16 Cats and Let Them Do Their Thing. Here’s What They Found

David Grimm writing for Science

Ever since video cameras became ultraportable, scientists have strapped them onto animals from sheep to sharks to see how they view and interact with the world around them. But relatively little has been done with cats, perhaps because they’re so hard to work with. Maren Huck is trying to change that.

Does Thirst Start in the Mouth or the Gut?

Diana Kwon writing for Scientific American

Scientists have now discovered that in rodents, signals from both the throat and gut control feelings of thirst. These distinct pathways may explain why consuming a beverage is typically refreshing but does not always sate one’s thirst, according to a study by Yuki Oka, a neuroscientist at the California Institute of Technology, and his colleagues at the California Institute of Technology, published May 29 in Neuron.

About the Mass General Research Institute

Massachusetts General Hospital is home to the largest hospital-based research program in the United States. Our researchers work side-by-side with physicians to develop innovative new ways to diagnose, treat and prevent disease.

