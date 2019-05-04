Weekend Links: The Quest for the Color Blue, an Antidote for One of the World’s Most Venomous Creatures and More

Box jellyfish

Welcome to Weekend Links, a collection of fascinating science stories from across the web, curated by your science-loving friends at the Mass General Research Institute.

Meet the Blue Crew, Scientists Trying to Give Food, Flowers, and More a Color Rarely Found in Nature

Kai Kupferschmidt writing for Science

The quest for blue pigments—whose complex chemistry makes them rare in nature and difficult to synthesize—dates back millennia. Most were discovered by accident or are merely synthetic versions of blues already found in nature. In 2009, a chemist stumbled on the first new inorganic blue pigment in 200 years

Potential Antidote Discovered for World’s Most Venomous Sea Creature, the Box Jellyfish

Joshua Berlinger writing for CNN

Researchers at the University of Sydney say they have discovered a potential antidote for the sting of the world’s most venomous sea creature: the Australian box jellyfish. Each tentacle has millions of microscopic hooks filled with venom, and the jellyfish carries enough venom to kill more than 60 humans, the university said.

Girls Beat Boys in a Major Test of Tech and Engineering Skills—and the Gap is Growing

Jenny Anderson writing for Quartz

Eighth-grade girls outperformed boys in every single category of the 2018 Technology and Engineering Literacy (TEL) exam, including content-focused areas such as design and systems and technology and society, and “practice” areas, such as understanding technology principles and developing solutions and achieving goals.

Here’s What it Looks Like When A Gene ‘Turns On’

Alla Katsnelson and Casey Rentz writing for Discover

The video, reported last year, is fuzzy and a few seconds long, but it wowed the scientists who saw it. For the first time, they were witnessing details of an early step — long unseen, just cleverly inferred — in a central event in biology: the act of turning on a gene.

Scientists Create Breathtaking Wide-View Image Of The Universe’s Most Distant Galaxies

Alfredo Carpineti writing for IFLScience

Astronomers have released an incredible image from the Hubble Space Telescope containing over 265,000 galaxies. The mosaic image has been 16 years in the making and the light of some of the galaxies it includes was emitted just 500 million years after the Big Bang.

About the Mass General Research Institute

Massachusetts General Hospital is home to the largest hospital-based research program in the United States. Our researchers work side-by-side with physicians to develop innovative new ways to diagnose, treat and prevent disease.

Support our research

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

