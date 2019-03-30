Weekend Links: What Causes the Urge for Late-night Snacking, Hip-hop Music Makes for Tastier Cheese and More

Welcome to Weekend Links, a collection of fascinating science stories from across the web, curated by your science-loving friends at the Mass General Research Institute.

How Binge-watching Netflix Warps Your Worldview

Madeleine O’Keefe writing for BU Research

Do you view the world as overall nice or mean? Before you answer that question, you might want to tally up how much time you’ve spent binge-watching online shows lately.

Explore LiveCams

Love animals? Check out Explore’s archive of hundreds of live animal cams! They have everything from sea otters, to big cats, to puppies and penguins!

Need A Can’t-Miss Wheel Of Cheese? Try Playing It Some Hip-Hop

Lulu Garcia-Navarro and Lindsey Feingold writing for NPR

If you want healthy plants, some people say you should talk to them. If you want to make delicious cheese, try playing hip-hop music. That’s the finding of a recent experiment by researchers in Switzerland who set out to determine how sound waves might affect the microorganisms that give cheese its flavor.

How to Be a Better Web Searcher: Secrets from Google Scientists

Daniel M. Russell and Mario Callegaro writing for Scientific American

A 2016 report by Stanford University education researchers showed that most students are woefully unprepared to assess content they find on the web. For instance, the scientists found that 80 percent of students at U.S. universities are not able to determine if a given web site contains credible information. And it is not just students; many adults share these difficulties.

What Late-night Snacking Has to Do with Sleep

Julia Belluz writing for Vox

Light-night snacking isn’t just something college students dabble in. It’s a guilt-laden habit that haunts people of all ages, particularly those who struggle with their weight. So what might contribute to the urge for cookies and chips after dinner? A new study suggests it could be sleep deprivation.

