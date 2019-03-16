Weekend Links: Insect Powder Could Be the Next Whey Protein, Tasting with Your Eyes, Bringing Back the Woolly Mammoth and More

Welcome to Weekend Links, a collection of fascinating science stories from across the web, curated by your science-loving friends at the Mass General Research Institute.

Here’s Why Insect Protein Could Be the Next Whey Powder

Shira Gordon writing for Massive Science

Although many cultures have long considered insects tasty, entomophagy—eating insects—has only recently caught on in North America and Europe. But eating insects can be a healthy choice, for both the environment and for humans.

Tricky Taste Test: Do You Taste with Your Eyes?

Science Buddies, Megan Arnett writing for Scientific American

Have you ever tried adding green food coloring to your milk? Or blue coloring to the butter you spread on your bread? You might not have tried this, but for years scientists have been studying the effect of color and food appearance on how we perceive food tastes.

11 Amazing Pie Charts, in Honor of Pi Day

Sarah Kliff writing for Vox

How best to celebrate Pi Day? With some pie charts, of course. Here are our favorites.

CVS Will Soon Change Its Hold Music, Thrilling Harvard Psychiatrist Who Begged It To

Carey Goldberg writing for WBUR

There are more than 400 CVS pharmacies in Massachusetts, nearly 10,000 nationwide. If you call one and need to wait on hold, you hear staticky, scratchy piano music. That once-sweet melody has been the hold music at CVS pharmacies for nearly two decades. But it is about to change — and no one could be happier about that news than a certain Harvard psychiatrist.

Mammoth DNA Briefly ‘Woke Up’ Inside Mouse Eggs. But Cloning Mammoths Is Still a Pipe Dream.

Laura Geggel writing for LiveScience

A handful of 28,0000-year-old woolly mammoth cell parts were recently “woken up” for a short time in a new experiment, but cloning the ice age beasts is still a long way off.

