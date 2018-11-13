MGRI Blog: Best Social Networking 2018

We are pleased to announce that your humble Mass General Research Institute blog has been named a gold medal winner for Best Social Networking at this year’s 2018 eHealthcare Leadership Awards!

We are incredibly grateful to all of the forward-thinking scientists in the Mass General research community who have taken the time to share their stories with us over the past two years.

Thanks to our readers and followers, too! We hope you have had as much fun reading about the science here at Mass General as we’ve had telling you about it.



To celebrate, here’s a look back at five of our most popular blog posts.



Could There be a Link Between Herpes Virus and Alzheimer’s Disease?

A research study from Rudolph Tanzi, PhD, and Robert Moir, PhD, researchers in the Department of Neurology at Massachusetts General Hospital, has uncovered a Jekyll and Hyde role for a naturally occurring protein in the brain most commonly associated with Alzheimer’s disease (AD).

Research Finds Daily Exercise Can Make for Healthier, Younger Hearts

We know that exercise is good for heart health. But how? Now research from a team based at Massachusetts General Hospital, the Harvard Department of Stem Cell and Regenerative Biology (HSCRB), Harvard Medical School (HMS), and the Harvard Stem Cell Institute (HSCI) has released preliminary findings showing that exercise can increase the generation of new heart cells, which might be crucial to maintaining heart function as we age.

A Closer Look at the Bacteria Behind the Recent Food Poisoning Outbreak

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the cause of a food poisoning outbreak at a Chipotle Restaurant in Ohio this summer was due to a bacterial strain called Clostridium perfringens. So what is Clostridium perfringens, how does it make us sick, and what steps can we take to reduce the chances of another outbreak?

DASH Diet—Ranked Best Overall Diet, Could Prevent Hypertension and Gout

For the eighth consecutive year, U.S. News and World Reportrecently ranked the DASH Diet “best overall” diet among nearly 40 it reviewed. The announcement came just as new research suggests that combining DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) with a low-sodium diet has the potential to lower blood pressure as well as or better than many anti-hypertension medications.

Mass General Investigators on the Cutting Edge of ALS Research

ALS is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and the spinal cord. Eventually these motor neurons die, effecting a patient’s ability to move, eat, speak, and breathe. While there is currently no cure for ALS, researchers, including a team based at Massachusetts General Hospital, are learning more in the hopes of identifying ways to slow or even one day reverse progression of the disease.

