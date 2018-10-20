Beer Prices Could Change with the Climate, Cartoons for Cancer and More

Welcome to Weekend Links, a collection of fascinating science stories from across the web, curated by your science-loving friends at the Mass General Research Institute.

Beer Prices Could Double Because Of Climate Change, Study Says



Bill Chappell writing for NPR

The price of beer could rise sharply this century, and it has nothing to do with trends in craft brewing. Instead, a new study says beer prices could double, on average, because of the price of malted barley, a key ingredient in the world’s favorite alcoholic drink.

‘Fortnite’ Teaches the Wrong Lessons

Nicholas Tampio writing for The Conversation

As a parent and as a political theorist who focuses on education and its impact on democratic society, I couldn’t help but notice how much the game seems to teach children the wrong lessons about how to function as an adult and interact with others. I came away from my “Fortnite” experience thinking that the game is raising young people to be self-centered, not good citizens.

Cartoons Offer a Peek Into Cancer Immunotherapy — and Scientists’ Minds

Neil Canavan writing for Stat News

One day, as my boss looked at the collection, he suggested that the drawings would make an excellent starting point for a book about the scientists who helped bring cancer immunotherapy to life. And that’s how my book, “A Cure Within,” was born. Based entirely on interviews with immuno-oncology pioneers, it helps trace the development of the work that is transforming cancer care.

Snap, Crackle, Crash: What Rice Cereal Can Tell Us About Collapsing Ice Shelves

Charles Choi writing for Discover

Brittle, porous materials are prone to suddenly crumbling when they encounter high pressure or are soaked in liquids, an effect linked with the collapse of rockfill dams and the formation of sinkholes. However, it was uncertain what happens when such materials are subjected to both pressure and liquid at the same time, as might happen at the base of giant ice shelves.

No Helmets, No Problem: How the Dutch Created a Casual Biking Culture

David Roberts writing for Vox

In 2010, Chris and Melissa Bruntlett sold their cars and began transporting their family of four around Vancouver, BC, by bike. Through cycling circles, they heard stories and saw pictures of cycling in Dutch cities, so they went to the Netherlands to check it out, visiting five cities to study cycling infrastructure, talk with local leaders, and share pictures, videos, and articles.

They ended up gathering enough material for a book, which was released in August from Island Press: Building the Cycling City: The Dutch Blueprint for Urban Vitality. It’s a tour of Dutch bicycling culture that attempts to extract lessons that can be applied to other cities, including, yes, American cities.

