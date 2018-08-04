Weekend Links: The Love Lives of Fruit Flies, Why We Fall Prey to Scams, and More

We’ve hand-picked a mix of Massachusetts General Hospital and other research-related news and science stories for your weekend reading enjoyment:

The science of Coolsculpting developed by Boston doctor – In recent years, Coolsculpting has become a household name. It’s the procedure that freezes unwanted body fat and it’s being performed in clinics across the country. But the science was developed at Massachusetts General Hospital and it starts with a popsicle.

While We Sleep, Our Mind Goes on an Amazing Journey – Our floodlit society has made sleep deprivation a lifestyle. But we know more than ever about how we rest—and how it keeps us healthy.

Lending a helping paw: Dogs will aid their crying human – Researchers know that dogs respond to human crying and will approach people – whether their owner or a total stranger – who show signs of distress. We decided to investigate whether dogs would go a step further than just approaching people: Would they take action to help a person in need?

The Love Lives of Fruit Flies – The neurobiology of fruit fly courtship can help illuminate human disorders of motivation.

Why are there so many suckers? A neuropsychologist explains – Unwanted messages and solicitations bombard us on a regular basis. Most of us hit ignore or delete or toss junk mail in the trash knowing that these messages and solicitations are most likely so-called mass-market scams. Why do people fall prey to these scams?