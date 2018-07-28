Weekend Links: Dogs Excel at Sniffing Out Disease, the Debate Over Naming Bioengineered Meat, and More

(Welcome to Weekend Links, a look some of our favorite science stories from across the web. This week’s links were selected by our summer intern, Ginger Ren. Thanks, Ginger!)

Dogs Excel at Sniffing out Human Illness

Dogs are already man’s best friend, but here’s another reason to appreciate our canine companions. From alerting diabetic patients when their blood sugar levels drop too low to early detection of cancer, researchers are exploring the potential to harness dogs’ powerful sense of smell to help patients.

The Cattle Industry Is Having a Cow Over Whether Lab-Grown Meat Should Be Called Meat

The food fight is on between cultured meat and meat from livestock. This current debate is challenging the long held definition of “meat.” Although there have been similar cases in the past, such as butter vs. margarine or milk vs. soymilk—this debate poses a unique challenge for officials—namely that cultured meat is biochemically identical to “real” meat.

CRISPR-Enhanced Cancer Cells Induce Tumor Cell Killing

What if we could turn cancer cells against each other? A research team from Brigham and Women’s Hospital recently had encouraging results using genetically modified cancer cells to track down and kill active cancer cells in laboratory models.

Mourning Death by Suicide: How You Can Provide Support for the Bereaved

Suicide can have a devastating effect on the family and friends of the deceased. Some even resort to suicide themselves. Here are some tips for how you can support them through the grieving process.

How Does Your Body “Burn” Fat?

Summer is finally here, which means frequent beach days and refreshing dips in pools—as well as getting back into that swimsuit! Feeling good about swimwear season can be tricky for those who have a few pounds that always seem to stay around, no matter how much exercise they do. However, it may be possible to shed those extra pounds by understanding how your body burns fat at a molecular level.

Fact-checking The Bachelorette: Are Conchs an Aphrodisiac?

Is it superstition or science? Allison Fritts-Penniman from California Academy of Sciences sets out to investigate whether the conch—aka “Bahamian Viagra” from The Bachelorette is the aphrodisiac it was claimed to be on a recent episode of the reality TV show.

