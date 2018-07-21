Weekend Links – Our Favorite Science Stories from the Web This Week

We’ve hand-picked a mix of Massachusetts General Hospital and other research-related news and science stories for your weekend reading enjoyment:

Heat Making You Lethargic? Research Shows It Can Slow Your Brain, Too – Can’t cool off this summer? Heat waves can slow us down in ways we may not realize. New research suggests heat stress can muddle our thinking, making simple math a little harder to do.

Rollercoasters are stressful and that’s why you like them – The psychology behind your love of twists and turns.

‘Ant-Man’ science adviser explains the real-life physics behind the film – You may think that a movie about a superhero who can shrink down to the size of an ant doesn’t have much basis in reality, but according to Spyridon Michalakis, a quantum physicist at the California Institute of Technology, there is some fact behind the fictional world of “Ant-Man.”

‘Dirt Is Good’: Why Kids Need Exposure To Germs – What do we actually know about the risks involved when modern-day children come in contact with germs? Learn what a scientist who studies microbial ecosystems at the University of Chicago found out.

15 books famous scientists think you should read – You can learn a lot about what makes a brilliant mind tick by looking at the books on their bedside table. Here are 15 books that brilliant scientists consider must-reads.

Both Mice and Men Struggle to Abandon Their Best-Laid Plans – New research finds that rodents suffer from the same sunk cost fallacy that makes it so hard for humans to call it quits.