Weekend Links – Our Favorite Science Stories from the Web This Week

We’ve hand-picked a mix of Massachusetts General Hospital and other research-related news and science stories for your weekend reading enjoyment:

Why Does Every Soccer Player Do This? – We’ve seen it a hundred times in the World Cup: A player misses a shot and his hands immediately go to the top of his head. Why? Psychology has the answer.

Seriously, Juice Is Not Healthy – Sugary beverages are thought to be one of the major drivers of the obesity epidemic. Public health interventions have focused on reducing sugary beverages, especially soda. But juice for some reason has gotten a pass, writes Lauren G. Fiechtner, director of nutrition at MassGeneral Hospital for Children.

If you’ve ever been hangry, this is what your body may be telling you – New research exploring the reasons why we experience hanger finds that our bodies can deeply shape how we think, feel and act. The results suggest that paying attention to feelings may short-circuit the hangry bias — and even help reduce hanger once you notice it.

Carnival scam science – and how to win – Ever wonder why those carnival games are so hard to win? This video takes a look at the strategies that game-makers use, how the laws of physics lessen your odds of winning, and some tips for beating the system.

Letters to a pre-scientist – Letters to a Pre-Scientist is hoping to demystify science careers by creating personal connections between students from high-poverty schools and real scientists. Good news- scientist pen pal registration is now open for the 2018-19 school year!