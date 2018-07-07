Weekend Links – Our Favorite Science Stories from the Web This Week

We’ve hand-picked a mix of Massachusetts General Hospital and other research-related news and science stories for your weekend reading enjoyment:

Why Your Brain Never Runs Out Of Problems To Find – Why do many problems in life seem to stubbornly stick around, no matter how hard people work to fix them? It turns out that a quirk in the way human brains process information means that when something becomes rare, we sometimes see it in more places than ever.

How Do ASMR Videos Change the Brain? – For those who struggle with anxiety or insomnia, finding relief and a good night’s sleep can be difficult. Medications are often habit-forming and can’t be used when a person has to drive or be alert. A new method to chill out and possibly get some sleep comes in the form of Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response videos.

Why You Should Enroll Your Kids in Piano Lessons, According to Science – With 88 keys and hundreds of internal strings, a standard piano produces a slew of unique sounds and tones. And mastering that complex system doesn’t only result in beautiful music — a new study says it can also help kids build up their language skills.

Multiple Cups Of Coffee — Brewed Or Instant, Caf Or Decaf — May Be Good For You, Study Finds – A big study adds to the recent spate of coffee-is-good-for-you news: The new data suggest that a cup a day — or two or four or eight — might actually be good for you.

Americans broadly favor government funding for medical and science research – Americans are strongly supportive of the government investing in research in medicine and science, according to a new Pew Research Center survey.