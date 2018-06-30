Weekend Links – Our Favorite Science Stories from the Web This Week

We’ve hand-picked a mix of Massachusetts General Hospital and other research-related news and science stories for your weekend reading enjoyment:

The Neuroscience of Pain – Research is illuminating the neural patterns behind pain’s infinite variety.

Toll of Twitter Trolls: Study Delves into Social Media’s Link to Depression – If you’ve spent even a flick of time on Facebook, you’re likely familiar with the gloom that can follow unpleasant social media interactions. You may also have felt the ephemeral rush of endorphins from pleasurable feedback on a post—a “love” or a “haha.” Sadly, it seems even the happiest of haha’s won’t protect your mental well being nearly as much as a sour social media encounter may detract from it, suggests new research in the journal Depression and Anxiety.

Animated History: The Evolution Of Parenting – The Great Wall of China. A walk on the moon. Genome sequencing. How did we humans, who share almost all of our DNA with chimpanzees, end up doing all that, while they ended up pretty much where they started? Some scientists will tell you it was language, or tools, or brainpower. Another group of researchers has come up with a new and surprising theory — that something else put us on the road to success. They say it has to do with how we raised our kids.

When do children become right- or left-handed? – Many parents will claim to have spotted the signs of right- or left-handedness in their child at various points. And it is true that the preference for using one hand over the other occurs early on in childhood – but exactly how early is subject to some debate.

The 39 best health and science books to read this summer – Summer is officially here, and so is STAT’s annual book list, chock full of great health, medicine, and science reads to dive into on vacation or during a relaxing time at home.