Weekend Links – Our Favorite Science Stories from the Web This Week

We’ve hand-picked a mix of Massachusetts General Hospital and other research-related news and science stories for your weekend reading enjoyment:

It’s not ‘all in your head’: When other doctors give up on patients, a boundary-breaking neurologist treats them – A profile of Mass General neurologist and researcher Alice Flaherty

Common Drugs May Be Contributing to Depression – Could common prescription medications be contributing to depression and rising suicide rates? Over one-third of Americans take at least one prescription drug that lists depression as a potential side effect, a new study reports, and users of such drugs have higher rates of depression than those who don’t take such drugs.

How Bibliotherapy Can Help Students Open Up About Their Mental Health – Anita Celluci, a school librarian at Westborough High School in Westborough, Masschusetts, has teamed up with school counselor Ceil Parteleno to create a unique school-based support group for students who have experienced trauma and loss. The group uses storytelling and literature to help kids understand and cope with their emotions—a type of support known as bibliotherapy.

Meet our Cephalopod Masters – You don’t need to turn to the world of fiction to find fascination examples of animals with traits that make us scratch our heads in wonder. This year for Cephalopod Week, Science Friday illustrated a few of their favorite species in the cephalopoda class.

Misinformation and Biases Infect Social Media, Both Intentionally and Accidentally – Social media are among the primary sources of news in the U.S. and across the world. Yet users are exposed to content of questionable accuracy, including conspiracy theories, clickbait, hyperpartisan content, pseudo science and even fabricated “fake news” reports. Researchers from Indiana University have identified three types of bias that make the social media ecosystem vulnerable to both intentional and accidental misinformation.