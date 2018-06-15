Massachusetts General Hospital’s talented and dedicated researchers are working to push the boundaries of science and medicine every day. In this series we highlight a few individuals who have recently received awards or honors for their achievements:

Ouri Cohen, a postdoctoral fellow in the Athinoula A. Martinos Center for Biomedical Imaging, has been honored with the 2017 Editor’s Award for Distinguished Laboratory Investigation by the Journal of Vascular and Interventional Radiology. The award was in recognition of his paper “MR Coagulation: A Novel Minimally Invasive Approach to Aneurysm Repair,” which describes a new method that could help to address cerebral aneurysm while adding therapeutic capabilities to magnetic resonance imaging. [Pictured from left, Cohen and Ziv Haskal, editor of the Journal of Vascular and Interventional Radiology.]

“Our research focuses on developing technologies that will improve clinical practice and patient care. Receiving this award is very gratifying because it demonstrates the clinical importance of our work. This award will encourage us to further develop this technology and will accelerate its dissemination and clinical adoption, hopefully improving patient outcomes.”

Adam Feldman, MD, MPH, of the Cancer Center and the Department of Urology, was awarded a blue ribbon for Best Poster at the American Urological Association 2018 Annual Meeting. He received the award for his research, “Metabolic Evaluation of MRI/US Fusion Biopsies Differentiates Malignant from Benign.”

“I hope that this collaborative work here at MGH will help to improve our ability to identify clinically significant prostate cancer while minimizing the overtreatment of indolent or non-threatening type of prostate cancer.”

Farrah J. Mateen, MD, PhD, of the Global Neurology Research Group, has received a 2018 Global Observatory eHealth Award from the Pierre Fabre Foundation. She received the award for the Guinea Epilepsy Project, of which she is the principal investigator, along with Guinean-Mass General team. The awards are designed to identify, document, promote and help develop eHealth initiatives that improve access to quality healthcare and medicines for the most disadvantaged populations in resource-limited countries. It stands as the leading resource and gateway for development of eHealth in the Global South.

“Through the generosity of the Pierre Fabre Foundation, based in France, our team can better tackle our goal to advance neurological research in one of the world’s poorest countries. With this award, we will continue our research in Conakry, Republic of Guinea, to study mobile-based solutions for epilepsy care. The problem of epilepsy in Guinea is enormous with many children dropping out of school and adults unable to gain employment. We have seen many avoidable injuries and even deaths in our patient cohort. This award allows the MGH-Guinea team to help more people with epilepsy as soon as possible through evidenced-based mobile solutions. We are very grateful.”

Marc Succi, MD, Radiology Department resident, has received his second consecutive Partner Healthcare Innovator Award. He received the award was for the invention of a novel 3D-printed medical device – coinvented with Florian Fintelmann, MD, of the Thoracic Imagining Department – that aims to markedly improve percutaneous procedures such as biopsies and ablations by helping steer and stabilize probes.

“I am thrilled to receive the Partners Healthcare Innovator Award for co-inventing a device that aids in stabilization of procedural probes during percutaneous minimally invasive procedures. The device was created through our Medically Engineered Solutions in Healthcare (MESH™) Incubator at MGH – a novel invention incubator in the Imaging Department. We are excited to continue developing novel inventions centered on the patient and clinician experience.”

Ingrid Bassett, MD, MPH, of the Medical Practice Evaluation Center, received the “Excellence in Research” 2018 Mass General Global Health Service award, honoring her innovative research on the HIV care continuum in sub-Saharan Africa, which enhances care for the vulnerable population of individuals living with HIV in South Africa.

“I am proud to work at an institution that extends its mission to improve health and well-being far beyond Massachusetts. Supporting global health researchers is an opportunity to amplify MGH’s leadership in health care innovation, with an eye toward the UN Sustainable Development Goals. I am delighted to be able to leverage MGH’s strengths to increase community-based HIV screening, treatment and prevention in sub-Saharan Africa. Having my research recognized through the MGH Global Health Service Award provides inspiration and validation!”