We’ve hand-picked a mix of Massachusetts General Hospital and other research-related news and stories for your weekend reading enjoyment:

Addiction Rehab is Broken. Can Technology Fix it? – A group of researchers, including Mass General’s Brandon Bergman, are attempting to reinvent rehab, using mobile health to deliver a new kind of treatment by smart phone.

At 12, His Science Video Went Viral. At 14, He Fears He Was Too Rude. – Marco Zozaya critiqued those linking vaccines and autism, but he struggles like many science communicators with social media platforms that may favor a style that inflames.

How CRISPR works, explained in two minutes – The team at STAT has put together a short animation to visually capture this powerful gene-editing technique.

Custom meals could help curb hospital stays for people with chronic disease – A new study found that people who received medically tailored meals were less likely to use pricey health care services, such as ambulances and emergency rooms. And participants in the program were also less likely to be admitted to the hospital.

From tornadoes to farts: Eight science books to check out this month – Whether or not snakes fart is among the knowledge you’ll gain from this month’s Popular Science book recommendations.

