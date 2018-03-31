We’ve hand-picked a mix of Massachusetts General Hospital and other research-related news and stories for your weekend reading enjoyment:

Expert advice for reducing obesity: Take the blame out of it – Fatima Cody Stanford, a Mass General investigator and leading expert on obesity, is exploring the impact of behavioral and environmental factors in the complex processes of weight regulation.

A Woman’s Work – During a long career at Mass General and Harvard Medical School, Anne Pappenheimer Forbes helped shape the field of endocrinology. Read more about her remarkable life and contributions.

Change of Heart – The risk of dying from heart disease varies dramatically from one ZIP code to the next. Researchers are teasing apart the reasons why.

They Saw Earth From Space. Here’s How It Changed Them. – The majesty of our planet can be difficult to describe. But these astronauts will try.

Merino Sheep Provide Clue to Curly Hair – Hairs curl because the cells on one side of the strand are longer than the cells on the other, at least in merino sheep, according to a study published this week.

