We’ve hand-picked a mix of Massachusetts General Hospital and other research-related news and stories for your weekend reading enjoyment:

Learning to See – A new artificial intelligence technique developed by researchers at the Martinos Center for Biomedical Imaging dramatically improves the quality of medical imaging.

How to help manage your anxiety naturally with food – Being mindful about what you eat can help ease anxiety symptoms, says Dr. Uma Naidoo, director of nutritional and lifestyle psychiatry at Massachusetts General Hospital.

The Struggle to Build a Massive ‘Biobank’ of Patient Data – Mass General’s Sek Kathiresan discusses the benefits of a US biobank for research in this New York Times article.

How busy hands can alter our brain chemistry – Are you the kind of person who actually likes washing dishes? How about folding laundry? Yardwork? What all these have in common, of course, is they occupy our hands. And as it turns out, some researchers think that may be key to making our brains very happy.

Bumps in the Night – A barrage of well-timed noises may, surprisingly, make for a more restful night’s sleep.

When towns lose their newspapers, disease detectives are left flying blind – Epidemiologists rely on all kinds of data to detect the spread of disease, including reports from local and state agencies and social media. But local newspapers are critical to identifying outbreaks and forecasting their trajectories. What will happen as the American newspaper industry declines?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

