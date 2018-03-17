We’ve hand-picked a mix of Massachusetts General Hospital and other research-related news and stories for your weekend reading enjoyment:

Inside The Race for a Celiac Disease Treatment – For a majority of those with celiac disease for whom adhering to a gluten-free diet is not enough, there is good news: the scientific community is aware of this issue and help is coming. The question is how soon. (featuring research by Mass General investigator Alessio Fasano)

When Doctors Need New Medical Tools, These Students Are Up To the Challenge – Medical device design courses are more than just good education. Read how Mass General cardiologist Maulik Majmudar challenged MIT’s medical device design class to come up with an alternative solution to an elaborate and expensive cardiology exam.

Stephen Hawking Dies at 76; His Mind Roamed the Cosmos – “Not since Albert Einstein has a scientist so captured the public imagination and endeared himself to tens of millions of people around the world,” said Michio Kaku, a professor of theoretical physics at the City University of New York.

Earth Angels – Six young scientists explain the work they’re doing to take care of our planet, from studying tigers to chasing storms.

Scientists trick the brain into sensing the movement of a prosthetic – Researchers at the Cleveland Clinic have created a new technology to trick the brain into thinking it can sense a prosthetic limb moving, just like it might sense an actual muscle moving.

This Is Where Your Childhood Memories Went – In the last few years, scientists have finally started to unravel precisely what is happening in the brain around the time that we forsake recollection of our earliest years. This new science suggests that as a necessary part of the passage into adulthood, the brain must let go of much of our childhood.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

