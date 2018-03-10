We’ve hand-picked a mix of Massachusetts General Hospital and other research-related news and stories for your weekend reading enjoyment:

Vanishing Bone: The Medical Mystery That Could Have Derailed Millions Of Hip Replacements – The twist-filled backstory of disaster averted as told by former Mass General chief of joint replacement surgery Dr. William H. Harris

Standard Age For Mammograms Puts Nonwhite Women At Risk, Study Finds – New research from Mass General’s Dr. David Chang finds that current guidelines recommending mammograms beginning at age 50 were developed based on the majority population and may not be applicable to minority women. The results highlight the need to respect racial differences at the scientific research stage in order to improve delivery of clinical care.

Pediatricians Call For Universal Depression Screening For Teens – The American Academy of Pediatrics recently issued updated guidelines that call for universal screening for depression. How do experts think this will help the growing mental health problem among teens?

Forces of nature: great women who changed science – Celebrating the many fundamental discoveries made by women who pursued their research in the face of gender discrimination and did not get the recognition they deserved (plus a free collection of print-at-home posters of these remarkable women!)

Scientists show how the brain may be wired for drinking fluids – How do our bodies know when we’ve quenched our thirst and have had enough water? An NIH-funded study of mice provides a detailed diagram of the brain circuits behind thirst and satiety.

These scientific images are both research tools and works of art – In acknowledgement of science’s visual underpinnings, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Koch Institute has for the past eight years featured a public gallery of science images in its Cambridge, Mass., lobby. Here’s a look at this year’s 10 winners.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

