A Painful Bruise Wouldn’t Heal. It Took Several Hospital Visits to Discover Why. – A 39 year old woman had been sick for months. She had seen many doctors and had been given a variety of diagnoses, but no one could tell her exactly what was wrong. Mass General physicians Vivek Naranbhai and Leigh Simmons put together a number of clues to find the answer.

Into the Depths – One measure of medicine’s progress is how far inside a living human body the physician can peer. Before X-rays and other imaging technologies, that job fell to ingenious devices and the naked eye. One of the most significant advances happened when a series of 19th-century innovations encountered the services of a professional sword swallower.

New ways scientists can help put science back into popular culture – How can science integrate with the rest of human culture to intertwine with things like art, music, theater, film and even religion?

Scientists Aim To Pull Peer Review Out Of The 17th Century – The technology that drives science forward is forever accelerating, but the same can’t be said for science communication. The basic process still holds many vestiges from its early days — that is the 17th century. Some scientists are pressing to change that critical part of the scientific enterprise.

The continuing challenges for women in STEMM – Senior levels of science are male dominated, but work is underway to restore the balance

A Single Psychedelic Drug Trip Can Change Your Personality for Years – Researchers have found that individuals who took even a single dose of psychedelic drugs like LSD, “magic” mushrooms and ayahuasca could experience sustained personality changes that lasted several weeks, months or even years — but oftentimes, these changes were for the better.

