We’ve hand-picked a mix of Massachusetts General Hospital and other research-related news and stories for your weekend reading enjoyment:

How to wake up in a good mood every day – The Society of American Florists, in conjunction with Nancy Etcoff, an investigator at Mass General, conducted a six-month study into how keeping flowers in the home can affect your mood and found that a simple bouquet can help kick start your day.

Why Activism Is Good For Teens — And The Country – opinion piece written by Gene Beresin, executive director of the MGH Clay Center for Young Healthy Minds

Big dogs on campus – A report from Harvard Med School suggests that having a dog offers health and social benefits, including reducing stress and becoming more active

Look at this: Google AI can predict heart disease by checking eyes

The Struggle to Keep Science Reporting Scientific

