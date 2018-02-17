We’ve hand-picked a mix of Massachusetts General Hospital and other research-related news and stories for your holiday weekend reading enjoyment:

When love and science double date – coverage of research by Mass General psychiatrists Richard Schwartz and Jacqueline Olds, mentions study led by Mass General investigator Robert Waldinger



Caring for Ms. L. — Overcoming My Fear of Treating Opioid Use Disorder – written by MGH Chelsea Health Center physician Audrey Provenzano

Fecal transplants move into the mainstream to treat difficult infection – features research by Mass General investigator Elizabeth Hohmann



Go Figure: Why Olympic Ice Skaters Don’t Fall Flat on Their Faces

Nature, Meet Nurture

Top illustration by Sophie Blackall

