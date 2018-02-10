We’ve hand-picked a mix of Massachusetts General Hospital and other research-related news and stories for your weekend reading enjoyment:

Brain aneurysm survivors share unique support after ruptures – Patients at Mass General Hospital help each other recover from anxiety, isolation

Finding Love in the Mass General Hospital Cafeteria

Universities Should Encourage Scientists to Speak Out about Public Issues

It’s not just athletes: Doctors at the Olympics have also worked years to get there

Finding Meaning in Machine Learning

Top illustration by Charlotte Ager

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

