We’ve hand-picked a mix of Massachusetts General Hospital and other research-related news and stories for your weekend reading enjoyment:

Tiny Marvels – Miniature versions of organs help scientists understand disease and fine-tune treatments in ways that work in mice can’t match.

Global C-Section Rates on the Rise – Caesarean section rates have increased in most countries during the past decade, with substantial variations between and within countries, Massachusetts General Hospital researchers reported.

Study links smartphone use with depression in teens – Research from Steven Schlozman, a child psychiatrist at Massachusetts General Hospital’s Clay Center for Young Healthy Minds, suggests excessive cell phone use by teens may be contributing to a mental health crisis in that age group.

Why teenagers eat Tide pods

A Mysterious Amnesia, Related to Opioid Overdose, Creeps Beyond New England

The Communicator’s Art – Richard Besser’s insights from a career talking public health to the public

top photo courtesy of Proto Magazine

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

