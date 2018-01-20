We’ve hand-picked a mix of Massachusetts General Hospital and other research-related news and stories for your weekend reading enjoyment:

Trump’s doctor says he has ‘incredible genes.’ Will they keep protecting his health? – quotes and features research by MGH physician Sekar Kathiresan and investigator Chris Newton-Cheh



Increased Risk of Diabetes-Related ED Visits With Unstable Housing – Unstable housing is associated with an increased likelihood of diabetes-related emergency department visits and hospitalization, according to a study from Seth A. Berkowitz, MD, from Massachusetts General Hospital, and colleagues.

Unflagging government support paves the long path to Nobel Prize in science

‘Loneliness kills’: Former surgeon general sounds alarm on emotional well being

Scientists Aim to Give AI to Robot Cat That Helps the Elderly

