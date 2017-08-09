Mass General Earns High Marks From U.S. News & World Report

Earlier this week US News & World Report announced its Best Hospitals rankings for 2017-18. We are proud to announce that Massachusetts General Hospital has once again been named among America’s Top Hospitals, earning the number four spot on the honor roll of best hospitals.

Mass General was also among the top hospitals in the country to be ranked across all 16 specialties. The hospital scored in the top ten in ear nose and throat, cardiology and heart surgery, diabetes and endocrinology, gastroenterology and GI surgery, geriatrics, nephrology, neurology and neurosurgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, psychiatry, pulmonary, rehabilitation and rheumatology.

Of the nearly 5,000 hospitals evaluated, Mass General has consistently placed among the top hospitals on the honor roll since its inception in 1990.

Complete information about this year’s Best Hospitals survey can be found on the US News & World Report website.