Both Patients and Researchers Have a Role to Play in Preserving Brain Function

Reposted from the Mass General Giving Website

Brain health is key to living a long and happy life.

Too many Americans suffer from Alzheimer’s and other brain conditions that rob them of their memories, their independence and their lives. In fact, 1 of every 3 seniors dies due to Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia.

Here are some tips for improving brain health:

First, exercise is essential.

Promoting blood flow to the brain is vitally important, so exercise is a key part of maintaining brain health. Keeping your heart pumping provides the vital oxygen your brain requires to stay active.

Second, be social.

Those who have social networks maintain healthier brains than those who are isolated. So, visit with your friends, family and neighbors. Seek out social occasions and fight back against isolation.

Third, maintain a healthy balance.

Focus upon a diet that is high in fiber and fruit, be sure to get at least 7 to 8 hours of sleep each night, and avoid stress as much as possible.

An active brain is more likely to stay a healthy brain. You must constantly challenge your brain.

Fourth, use it or lose it.

An active brain is more likely to stay a healthy brain. You must constantly challenge your brain. Puzzles alone are not enough. Learn new things. Constantly educate your mind, because learning results in positive, physical changes in our brain.

Mass General created the Institute for Brain Health to integrate our research into Alzheimer’s, strokes, Parkinson’s, ALS and other brain-related diseases and conditions that affect too many Americans. The doctors and staff are working to develop new treatments to preserve brain function and prevent these diseases.

The Institute’s co-founder Jonathan Rosand, MD, MSc, chief of the Division of Neurocritical Care and Emergency Neurology, has led groundbreaking research into preventing brain disease, and Bradford Dickerson, MD, director of Clinical Applications, is studying older adults who have maintained the resilient minds of younger people.

While our researchers do their job to fight brain diseases, please do your part to protect your brain by keeping it active. Check out our Brain Health Quiz, learn something new and keep your brain healthy today.