Studying the Many Impacts of Water Imbalance in the Body

Imagine a river bringing water to a village or town. What if there was a sudden rainstorm or drought? How would that impact the river’s flow, and the people and habitats that depend on this system?

Just as an ecosystem relies on a river for life, so does the body rely on proper water transport through its cells in order to function. Whether there is too much or too little water being transported or if it is not getting to the right places, it is incredible how much our health can be affected by issues with water transport.

Dennis Brown, PhD
Dennis Brown, PhD, Director of the Massachusetts General Hospital Program in Membrane Biology, has spent much of his research career looking at the body as a system of water transportation. His research began with studying water balance in the kidneys due to their critical role in regulating body water content. Over the years, his areas of investigation have spread to other systems in the body as well to address water imbalance’s many impacts and resulting health complications.

Throughout his basic and translational research pursuits, Brown’s continual goal has been to generate treatments for life-threatening water balance disorders. Continue reading “Studying the Many Impacts of Water Imbalance in the Body”

Artificial Intelligence Makes Waves in Healthcare

There’s so much more to artificial intelligence (AI) than what you’ve seen in sci-fi movies. In fact, advancements in machine learning could provide new opportunities for medical research and diagnosis.

Keith J. Dreyer, DO, PhD, Vice Chairman of Radiology and Executive Director of the MGH & BWH Center for Clinical Data Science, says AI and machine learning has the potential to impact health care as profoundly as the discovery of the microscope.

Here are five things to know from a recent interview with Dreyer:

  1. AI is created through a process called machine learning. Unlike traditional computer programming where the process of moving from point A to point B is entirely mapped out by the programming team before being loaded onto the computer, in machine learning the computer is given a vast repository of data and told what the data indicates. The computer then has to identify the underlying logic that connects the data to the results. In creating this algorithm, it can predict answers when given new data in the future.
  2. Although the concept of using machines to create AI has been around for more than 50 years, faster computation speeds and more accurate algorithms are now enticing health care companies to invest in AI.
  3. Researchers have trained computers to develop algorithms that distinguish between millions of simple images such as dogs, cat, and beaches. For example, researchers will show a computer many different images of dogs and tell the computer, “these are dogs.” The computer will then have to develop an algorithm that can be used to identify dogs from a new set of images that includes dogs, cats, horses or anything at all.
  4. Now researchers are asking computers to apply that same knowledge to look at millions of MRI, CT, and X-ray images to detect things such as lung cancer, breast cancer or a hemorrhagic stroke. A computer could be shown millions of mammogram images from patients who subsequently developed a certain type of breast cancer. The goal would be to see if there is an underlying pattern that could lead to earlier diagnosis and treatment.
  5. Mass General is poised to be a leader in the field of AI. The hospital has incredibly large amounts of electronic data that can be used to develop new algorithms for screening and diagnosis. Mass General also has a vast community of clinicians and researchers who can work together to develop these tools and integrate them into the delivery of care.

Grant Program Encourages Innovation and Creativity Among Nurses and Staff

Recipients of one of the two 2016 IDEA grants

What does a device that helps to keep patients stable when using the bathroom have in common with a chart that tracks the days since the last infection in the intensive care unit?

These projects were the first recipients of the Innovation Design Excellence Awards (IDEA) at Massachusetts General Hospital last year.

The IDEA grant program was established in 2016 as a way to foster innovative ideas that improve the way care is delivered for patients and families. The program was such a success in its first year that a new call for proposals will open next month.

IDEA grants provide opportunities for nurses and other health professionals in Nursing & Patient Care Services (NPCS) to think creatively about issues they encounter on a daily basis, and how the workarounds they utilize could be applied in a larger context. Jeanette Ives Erickson, RN, DNP, NEA-BC, FAAN, Chief Nurse and Senior Vice President for Patient Care, spearheaded  development of the program with generous funding from Norman Knight and Kathleen and Ralph Verni.

The first call for IDEA grant proposals went out in August 2016. In its inaugural year, the program received 22 applications and awarded two grants of up to $5,000.   Successful proposals must include measurable outcomes and have a high likelihood of making a significant, sustainable difference in practice, either now or in the future.

Gaurdia Banister, RN, PhD, NEA-BC, FAAN, Executive Director, The Institute for Patient Care & Marianne Ditomassi, RN, DNP, MBA, NEA-BC, Director of the Yvonne L. Munn Center for Nursing Research and Executive Director of Patient Care Services co-chaired the IDEA Steering Committee, which made final recommendations for award selection and worked to develop this new program.

Jared Jordan

The first award went to neuroscience staff nurse Jared Jordan, RN, for his idea for a specialized device that assists patients using the bathroom. Recognizing that falls were a big safety hazard among patients, he came up with the concept for a harness that would stabilize a patient while toileting. With support from the IDEA award, Jordan is developing a prototype of the device.

The second award went to the team of Lillian Ananian, RN, Jeanette Livelo, RN, Paul Currier, MD, and Dominic Breuer in the Medical Intensive Care Unit (MICU).

To address the issue of higher than average rates of central line-associated bloodstream infections (CLABSI) in the MICU, the team implemented a CLABSI flipchart. They drew inspiration from flipcharts typically used in industrial engineering to measure metrics such as the number of days since the last defect in the product line.

Implemented in a medical setting, the CLABSI flipchart visually measures the number of days since the last infection. Grant funding was used to evaluate how implementing the flipchart impacted the unit’s staff culture and patient care.

The call for applications for the 2018 IDEA Grant program is now open. All employees working in Nursing and Patient Care Services are invited to submit proposals containing innovative id





Could a Technique Echoing an Ancient Greek Military Strategy Point the Way to More Effective Cancer Treatments?

Trojan horse

According to Greek legend, the Trojan horse was a wooden structure built by Greek soldiers and presented to the Trojans as a gift after a long and fruitless siege of the city during the Trojan War. When the Trojans brought the gift horse within their city walls, the Greek soldiers who were hidden inside crept out under the cover of night and launched a deadly surprise attack. Historians continue to debate how much of the tale is based in fact and how much in myth.

At Massachusetts General Hospital, a real-life Trojan horse scenario that takes place on the nanoscale level could provide a way to sneak cancer drugs into fortified tumor cells so the drugs can attack from within.

Here are five things to know about a new study from the Mass General Center for Systems Biology:

    1. 1. Think of nanoparticles as the Trojan horses of cancer therapy. These tiny molecules (typically between 20 and 100 nanometers in size) are increasingly being used to transport drugs to a specific target in the body. The ability that researchers have to easily change the size and surface characteristics of the nanoparticles and control the time and location of the drug’s release makes them ideal for drug delivery systems.
    1. 2. Nanoparticles are small enough to carry the drugs (the Greek soldiers) through the body and can protect the encapsulated drug from toxic substances in the bloodstream that are used in infusion chemotherapy. However, in clinical practice, getting these nanoencapsulated drugs into patients’ tumors has been challenging—tumor blood vessels are difficult to break through, which limits the passage of any drugs from the bloodstream into tumor cells. Although it’s usually beneficial for blood vessels to maintain barrier function, their tough exteriors are a disadvantage in cancer therapies.
    1. 3. A 2015 study by Miles Miller, PhD, of the Center for Systems Biology, and his colleagues showed that tumor-associated macrophages — immune cells found around tumors that are in charge of engulfing pathogens, foreign materials and dead cells — can improve delivery of nanoparticle-based therapies to tumor cells. They also found that radiation therapy made it easier for substances to pass through tumor blood vessels. But exactly how these effects are produced and how they could be combined to enhance nanomedicine delivery was not known. Answering those questions was the goal of the current study.
    1. 4. Miller and his team found that macrophages can be prompted to act like Trojans, helping to bring the drugs inside the tumor, if the tumors are treated with radiation prior to administering the drugs. In the same way that a siege weakens the resistance of a city, the radiation weakens the blood vessels within the tumor. It also increases the number of macrophages attracted to tumor blood vessels which, in turn, pick up the drug-laden nanoparticles and bring them into the tumor. The sudden influx of macrophages into the weakened walls of the blood vessels causes many of the vessels to burst, thus flooding the tumor cells with the drug-laden nanoparticles and improving drug delivery by 600 percent.
    1. 5. “Finding that this combination of radiation and nanomedicine leads to synergistic tumor eradication in the laboratory provides motivation for clinical trials that combine tumor rewiring using radiation therapy with nanomedicine,” says Miller, who was lead author of the study. “Most of the treatments and nanomedicines employed in this study are FDA approved for cancer treatment, so this combination treatment strategy could be tested in clinical trials relatively quickly.”

     

  2. Ralph Weissleder, MD, PhD, Director of the MGH Center for Systems Biology is senior author of the Science Translational Medicine paper.
The Elephant in the Waiting Room: Survey Data Helps Address Racial and Ethnic Disparities in Healthcare

5 strategies for addressing disparities.pngAddressing disparities in healthcare remains an important but difficult issue to tackle, in part due to the uncomfortable nature of discussing racial and ethnic divides.

Research has shown that members of racial and ethnic minority groups often receive lower quality health care compared to their white counterparts. Providers may unintentionally make assumptions based on their patients’ race or ethnicity that could influence the level of care they provide.

Furthermore, patients from low income/ethnic minorities may have a language barrier which can lead to a patient feeling confused about the healthcare advice and failing to comply with medical regimens. Communication can also be hindered by cultural differences between the healthcare provider and the patient.

These factors, plus many more, contribute to poorer health outcomes and lead to higher overall healthcare costs.

A new report, published in the June issue of Health Affairs, identifies challenges to and strategies for addressing disparities in healthcare organizations. The authors also acknowledge that this is an uncomfortable subject to discuss.

“Unlike other areas of quality improvement that might be straightforward to execute, addressing disparities is a more sensitive, hot-button issue,” says Joseph Betancourt, MD, MPH, Director of the Mass General Disparities Solutions Center (DSC) and corresponding author of the report.

The report analyzed survey data compiled from participants in the Massachusetts General Hospital-based Disparities Leadership Program (DLP) – a yearlong executive-level education initiative designed to help health care leaders from around the world address racial and ethnic disparities in health care settings.

Teams at participating organizations completed surveys at the end of the program year. The Health Affairs report covers survey data responses from 97 organizations that participated from 2007 to 2016.

Participant responses demonstrated that:

  • The DLP helped engage and amplify the voices of staff from multiple levels of participating organizations as well as the broader community.
  • Getting buy-in from leadership was a struggle, though once leaders were engaged in the process, they were more likely to support and champion disparities efforts.
  • Successful projects incorporated disparities into other pre-existing initiatives and demonstrated how this work can help address other organizational priorities.

Survey feedback was compiled into five strategies that participants found effective in implementing projects at their institutions.

These strategies, and commentary from participants, are outlined in the report as follows:

1. Know who to involve. It’s important to engage leadership as well as midlevel and front-line staff. However, leadership turnover often presents a challenge to making equity a key component of the organization’s work and mission.

One participant said, “The biggest challenge we faced with buy-in amongst our executive leadership was framing health care disparities in such a way…that they placed it as a priority amongst all of the other competing priorities and allocated the proper resources to make our initiative a success.”

2. Shape organizational culture. Internal organizational cultural barriers to equity include competing priorities and lack of buy-in and awareness of disparities. Increasing awareness and integrating efforts to reduce disparities into the organization’s mission help facilitate equity.

“There continues to be competing priorities within the business and, although everyone we spoke with does believe and understand the importance of our health equity work, there are only limited funds available,” said a participant.

3. Create urgency and a vision to make a rational and emotional case. It’s important to create a sense of urgency for equity-related efforts. Grounding the work in a vision and communication strategy that integrates addressing disparities into the core work of the organization can help illustrate the pressing need to tackle this issue.

One participant reported, “Being part of the DLP gave me the opportunity to sit down with a small group of leaders including the Chief Medical Officer to explain health care disparities, and the link with data collection and quality improvement.”

4. Engage your organization and your audience. Engaging and partnering with key stakeholders is crucial. This includes internal partnerships across the organization, as well as external partnerships with stakeholders in the community.

“The work of promoting and implementing the best practices advocated by the DLP required work teams that crossed divisions/ departments and disciplines,” said a participant. “This collaborative effort helped to cement a unified actionable vision for assessment and reduction of healthcare inequities within [our] Medical Center.”

5. Harness the power of a collaborative network. Being a part of a collaborative network focused on equity promotes the development of strategic leadership skills and sharing of ideas, resources, and strategies.

One participant said, “[I received] great help from the leaders of the DLP and fellow DLP teammates by sharing ideas on coalition building, framing the message and the urgency and effective methods on educating leadership to get “buy in” on the collection of race, ethnicity and language data. The exchange of ideas and the sharing of best practices with the group proved to be invaluable.”

 

Moving forward, the DLP will continue its efforts to address disparities.

“We now have assembled a large and powerful network of DLP alumni dedicated to identifying and addressing disparities in health care,” says Betancourt. “Creating a movement of this nature is unprecedented, and we plan to continue to build and expand it so we can shape health care delivery and policy.”

New Study Demonstrates the Benefits of Tai Chi in Chinese Americans Suffering From Depression

Summary: Tai chi has been found to be an effective and culturally acceptable treatment method for reducing symptoms of depression in Chinese Americans.

Tai chi.jpgMental illnesses such as depression are often associated with negative attitudes and beliefs. Previous research has found that these feelings of shame and discrimination are especially severe in the Chinese American community. Given the higher level of stigma, there’s a need to find culturally accepted treatment options for this traditionally under-treated population.

New research from Mass General has found that practicing the Chinese martial art tai chi significantly reduced symptoms of mild to moderate depression in Chinese Americans. “Finding that tai chi can be effective is particularly significant because it is culturally accepted by this group of patients who tend to avoid conventional psychiatric treatment,” explains Albert Yeung, MD, ScD, of the Depression Clinical and Research Program in the MGH Department of Psychiatry, lead and corresponding author of the pilot study recently published in the Journal of Clinical Psychiatry.

Tai chi is an ancient Chinese tradition that, today, is practiced as a graceful form of exercise. It involves a series of movements performed in a slow, focused manner and accompanied by deep breathing. Previous studies have suggested that tai chi may help treat anxiety and depression, but most of these studies used it as a supplement for treatment of other medical conditions.

Yeung and his team enrolled 50 Chinese-American adults with a diagnosis of mild to moderate major depressive disorder and randomized them into three groups. Members of the intervention group attended twice weekly tai chi sessions in which participants were taught and practiced basic traditional tai chi movements and were asked to practice at home three times a week. An active control group participated in educational sessions that included discussions on mental health and a passive control group participated only in repeated psychological assessments with no interventions in between.

The 12-week assessments showed that the tai chi group had significantly greater improvement in depression symptoms than did members of either control group. A follow-up assessment three months later showed sustained improvement among the tai chi group, with statistically significant differences remaining compared with the waitlist group.

“If these findings are confirmed in larger studies at other sites, that would indicate that tai chi could be a primary depression treatment for Chinese and Chinese American patients, who rarely take advantage of mental health services, and may also help address the shortage of mental health practitioners,” says Yeung.

Yeung also wants to investigate whether tai chi can have similar results for individuals from other racial and ethnic groups.

What Triggers Our Scratching and How We Can Make it Stop?

Itching-bannerEveryone itches. But there’s a big difference between a tingle that a quick flick of the fingernail can remedy and a chronic and uncomfortable sensation for which deep scratching only provides temporary relief.

Two Massachusetts General Hospital dermatologists – Sarina Elmariah, MD, PhD, and Ethan Lerner, MD, PhD – are exploring the intricacies of that difference.

